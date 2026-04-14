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La Poderosa

Desafíos en Coachella Fest

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Published 7:45 AM

Los asistentes al Coachella Fest que salían de la región ayer enfrentaron el habitual tráfico lento, con largas filas de autos por el Freeway 10.
Aunque el ambiente general se mantuvo positivo, el fin de semana presentó algunos desafíos ya que los vientos levantaron polvo y provocaron un incidente en el que una bocina cayó e hirió a un asistente.
A pesar de estos problemas, la mayoría de los asistentes describieron el fin de semana como un éxito, destacando las grandes presentaciones y la atmósfera característica del festival.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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