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La Poderosa

Posible monumento a los veteranos en Indio

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 7:05 AM

El concilio de Indio revisará y posiblemente aprobará este miércoles el diseño y el presupuesto para un Monumento a los Veteranos de guerra en el parque Miles.
El presupuesto del proyecto se fijó en medio millón de dólares, financiado con 350,000 dólares provenientes del presupuesto del proyecto del parque para perros y 150,000 dólares del fondo de contingencia de la ciudad.
La reunión del concejo se llevará a cabo mañana a las 4:00 pm en la sala del concilio, en el tercer piso.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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