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La Poderosa

Problemas para Tesla en las estaciones de carga, mientras miles abandonan el primer fin de semana de Coachella.

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Published 7:09 AM

Mientras los asistentes al Coachella Fest abandonaban la región ayer, aquellos que conducían vehículos eléctricos estuvieron buscando dónde cargar, pero muchos quedaron decepcionados, ya que la infraestructura de carga de vehículos eléctricos en el valle estuvo saturada por la gran cantidad de personas que intentaban recargar.
En Palm Springs, se observaron filas de Teslas esperando para usar un número limitado de cargadores rápidos, algunos tuvieron suerte y esperaron 15 minutos, mientras que otros experimentaron tiempos de espera de hasta una hora.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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