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La Poderosa
Riverside County
By
New
Published 7:51 AM

La Junta de Supervisores del Condado de Riverside aprobó una resolución que autoriza procedimientos de expropiación para propiedades colindantes con Airport Boulevard en Thermal, con el fin de construir el puente cerca de la Expressway 86.
Hasta ahora, se han asignado $81,500 dólares para los procedimientos iniciales.
No se informó cuándo podría comenzar los trabajos y no han confirmado el costo total aún no ha sido confirmado, solo mencionaron que el proyecto estará terminado en alrededor de 40 meses.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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