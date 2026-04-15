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La Poderosa

Accidente de varios vehículos en Thermal

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Published 8:10 AM

Bomberos y equipos de emergencia respondieron a un choque de varios vehículos en la intersección de la Expressway 86 y la Avenida 62 en Thermal ayer por la mañana.
El choque involucró tres vehículos y según el reporte una persona sufrió heridas graves, por lo que de inmediato fue llevada al hospital en helicóptero para recibir atención médica urgente y otros dos heridos fueron transportados en ambulancia.

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Nancy Prado

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