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La Poderosa

Accidente fatal en el I-10 y la Washington

KESQ
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New
Published 8:35 AM

Una persona murió en un choque de seis vehículos que involucró a un camión de carga en Freeway 10, cerca de la calle Washington en Thousand Palms,
El accidente ocurrió ayer a las 7:50 de la mañana, cuando un semai se desvió hacia la izquierda por razones desconocidas y choco contra varios vehículos antes de cruzar el divisor central hacia los carriles contrarios donde se estrelló con otro vehículo y un camión cargado de cemento, cuyo chofer murió al instante, mientras que otras seis personas resultaron heridas y fueron transportados a diferentes hospitales cabe mencionar que varios carriles fueron cerrados durante cuatro horas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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