Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Incidente en tienda de Circle K en Indio

MGN
By
New
Published 8:26 AM

Un hombre sospechoso de amenazar con un cuchillo a un empleado de una tienda en Indio fue arrestado ayer, cuando los oficiales respondieron al reporte del incidente a las 10:25 de la mañana en la tienda Circle K en el área de Indio Boulevard y la calle Fred Waring, donde un sujeto intento agredir al empleado después de que le pidieran que se retirara de la gasolinera, por fortuna nadie resultó herido y el individuo fue detenido minutos después muy cerca del negocio

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.