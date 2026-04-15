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La Poderosa

Reporte de policia del primer fin de semana de Coachella Fest

PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
Coachella
PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
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Published 7:58 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Indio compartió sus datos sobre arrestos durante el primer fin de semana del Coachella Fest.
El número total de arrestos fue de 97, de los cuales 59 arrestos fueron por posesión de drogas.
20 más por delitos no especificados. También se registraron 32 multas por estacionarse en espacios para discapacitados.
En general, el evento tuvo una gran asistencia y la mayoría cumplió con las leyes de seguridad. Además informaron que nueve personas fueron trasladadas al hospital para recibir atención médica por razones no específicas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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