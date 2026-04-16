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La Poderosa

Accidente fatal en el I-10 y avenida Monterey

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Published 9:08 AM

Ayer a las 5:20 de la tarde rampa de salida en dirección este del Freeway 10 en la avenida Monterey fue cerrada casi una hora debido a que chocaron un troque de carga y un auto.

Los investigadores dicen que el semai con semirremolque estaba dando vuelta a la derecha y se estrelló con el vehículo.

El impacto provocó que el camión se incendiara, pero el fuego fue rápidamente controlado por los bomberos.

El conductor del auto sufrió heridas leves y fue llevado al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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