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La Poderosa

Actualización de sospechoso que atropello y mato a una mujer  

KYMA
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KYMA
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Published 8:17 AM

Ayer estuvo en la corte Billy Rodriguez acusado de atropellar y matar a una mujer, para luego darse a la fuga mientras manejaba borracho en el 2024.

El mortal accidente ocurrió en Cathedral City donde Christina Barrington, de 60 años, conducía su scooter.

El individuo deberá regresar a la corte el 26 de mayo para una audiencia preliminar.

Cabe mencionar que además enfrenta cargos por conducir con licencia suspendida.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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