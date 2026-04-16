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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de tiroteo el pasado Febrero en Cathedral City

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Published 8:40 AM

Un joven de 19 años estuvo en la corte y fue acusado de protagonizar un tiroteo mortal, se trata de Gabriel Isaiah Rocha Jr. Quien está en la cárcel como sospechoso de matar a Cristian Zaragoza.
La policía dice que el tiroteo ocurrió el 17 de febrero pasado en el vecindario Dream Homes, ubicado en Cathedral City, donde el hombre de 36 años fue encontrado con heridas de bala y posteriormente falleció.
Los investigadores han realizado tres arrestos relacionados con el caso.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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