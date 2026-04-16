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La Poderosa

Choque en Indian Wells

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Published 8:12 AM

Un choque de dos vehículos movilizo a la policía en Indian Wells ayer a las 3:15 de la tarde.

El accidente ocurrió en la intersección de las calles Fred Waring y Warner Trail, cerca de la escuela primaria Gerald Ford.

Las autoridades informan que una camioneta y un carro estuvieron involucrados en el percance.

Equipos de bomberos y agentes del sheriff respondieron al lugar, donde al menos una persona resultó herida.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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