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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de accidente en Sky Valley

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Published 6:45 AM

Las autoridades dieron a conocer mas información del accidente ocurrido en Sky Valley en el que murió en un hombre.
La Oficina del Forense dijo que Israel Hernández, de 45 años, falleció tras el percance vial en la intersección de la avenida 22 y Marshall Road cerca de Desert Hot Springs, donde el pasado miércoles a las 4:40 de la tarde un Toyota chocó contra un vehículo todo terreno, cuyo conductor fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
La causa del accidente sigue bajo investigación y las autoridades no han dado más detalles por el momento.

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Nancy Prado

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