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La Poderosa

Residentes cuestionan construccion de centro de datos en Coachella

KESQ
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New
Published 6:57 AM

Algunas personas están tratando de obtener respuestas sobre un centro de datos en Coachella que planean construir en un terreno de 200 acres cerca de la avenida 52 y la calle Fillmore.
Residentes están manifestándose en contra del centro por razones ambientales y dicen que cada paso debe ser conocido por la comunidad y que deberían tener la opción de detener esto proyecto.
Empleados de la ciudad dicen que el único funcionario que podría responder preguntas es el administrador interino de la ciudad, Gabriel González, quien no ha querido dar información al respecto.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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