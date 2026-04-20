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La Poderosa

Find Food Bank recibe reconocimiento

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Published 7:13 AM

El Find Food Bank está recibió un reconocimiento nacional por su trabajo para combatir el hambre en el valle de Coachella.
El premio honra el programa de la organización sin fines de lucro que
reúne a estudiantes de toda la región para combatir la inseguridad alimentaria a través de capacitación en liderazgo, defensa y proyectos impulsados por la comunidad.
Este año, 12 estudiantes completaron 45 horas de desarrollo y lanzaron 8 proyectos enfocados en soluciones contra el hambre.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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