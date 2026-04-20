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La Poderosa

Vigilia para honrar a las victimas de violencia en Palm Desert

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Published 6:47 AM

Se ha programado una vigilia con velas en Palm Desert para honrar a las víctimas de la violencia mañana a las 7 de la tarde en el anfiteatro del Civic Center Park, ubicado cerca de la calle Freedwaring en Palm Desert.
Esto es parte de la Semana Nacional de los Derechos de las Víctimas del Crimen, que se celebra del 20 al 25 de abril.
La ocasión es reconocida en ceremonias especiales organizadas anualmente por la oficina del fiscal de distrito, desde el año 2004.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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