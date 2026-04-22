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La Poderosa

IID recibio más de 20 millones de dólares en fondos estatales

News Channel 3
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Published 7:28 AM

La compañía de luz I-I-D obtuvo más de 20 millones de dólares en fondos estatales de ayuda por desastres, lo que permitirá garantizar reparaciones a la infraestructura energética dañada durante las tormentas del año anterior en nuestro valle de Coachella.

Los fondos pueden aplicarse a proyectos que aborden daños por inundaciones, vientos y otros impactos derivados de tormentas y otros eventos climáticos que ocurrieron en el 2025 y derribaron varios postes de luz, líneas de transmisión y dañaron la infraestructura.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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