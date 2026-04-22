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La Poderosa

Incitan a residentes del alto desierto a tomar medidas para protejer sus propiedades

KESQ
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Published 6:50 AM

Los líderes comunitarios están nuevamente alentando a los residentes a tomar medidas para proteger sus propiedades en las comunidades del Alto Desierto.
Esto ocurre después que un incendio en Yucca Valley, cerca del Hwy 62 dañara severamente cuatro estructuras y 39 acres de maleza y matorrales. Un bombero sufrió heridas leves, mientras equipos de inspección de daños están evaluando el estado de las cuatro estructuras y los investigadores continúan buscando pistas para saber quién provoco el siniestro.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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