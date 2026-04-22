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La Poderosa

Reporte policial del segundo fin de semana de Coachella Fest

PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
Coachella
PHOTO: Coachella Arts and Music Festival, Photo Date: 04/12/2025
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Published 7:14 AM

Un total de 106 personas fueron arrestadas durante el pasado fin de semana del Coachella Fest que se realizó en los terrenos del Polo Club en Indio.
El mayor número de arrestos, 52 fue por posesión de drogas, mientras que 13 personas fueron arrestadas por portar identificación falsa y otras ocho por consumir en exceso drogas o alcohol.
El Departamento de Policía de Indio indicó que otros 33 arrestos fueron por delitos menores no especificados.
También se emitieron 85 infracciones a dueños de autos por uso ilegal de un estacionamiento para discapacitados.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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