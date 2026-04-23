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La Poderosa

Protestas en la ciudad de Coachella

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Published 8:22 AM

Un megaproyecto en Coachella sigue generando fuertes reacciones entre residentes que ayer fueron a protestar en la junta del concilio.
El proyecto se planea construir en un terreno agrícola de 450 acres en el área de la avenida 52 y la calle Filmor.
Los planes incluyen seis edificios de centros de datos y una instalación energética.
Los desarrolladores, afirman que el proyecto podría generar empleos, pero muchos residentes se oponen ya que afectaría la calidad del aire a largo plazo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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