Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Reunión comunitaria para los veteranos de guerra

Riverside County Department of Veterans Services
By
Published 7:56 AM

El Condado de Riverside lanzo una invitacion a los veteranos de guerra que viven en el Valle de Coachella para que asistan a un desayuno y a una reunión comunitaria este viernes para conocer iniciativas dirigidas a la comunidad de veteranos.
El evento comenzará con un desayuno gratuito de 7:30 a 9 am en el Indio American Legion Post, ubicado por la calle Sun Gold, cerca de la avenida 44, seguido de una reunión comunitaria a las  11 de la mañana.
La reunión contará con temas como vivienda, beneficios y transporte, entre otros.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.