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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de acusado de asesinar a un hombre en Cathedral City

Gabriel Isaiah Rocha Jr.
CCPD
Gabriel Isaiah Rocha Jr.
By
Published 8:02 AM

Un pandillero acusado junto con dos adolescentes de haber asesinado a tiros a un hombre de 36 años en Cathedral City, estuvo en la corte ayer.

Se trata de Gabriel Rocha Jr., de 19 años, quien fue arrestado a principios de este mes tras una investigación de casi dos meses por el homicidio de Cristian Zaragoza.

El acusado estará de nuevo frente al juez el próximo 10 de junio, mientras tanto permanece detenido sin derecho a fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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