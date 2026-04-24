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La Poderosa

Excursionista herido en montañas de Palm Desert

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:15 AM

Un hombre resulto herido mientras caminaba en un sendero para excursionistas en las montañas de Palm Desert, cerca del Hwy 111 y la calle Fred Waring.

Los bomberos recibieron el reporte al 9-1-1 ayer poco antes de las 9 de la mañana.

Las autoridades informaron que el personal de primeros auxilios caminó hasta el lugar y atendió a la persona, que rechazó recibir atención adicional en el hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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