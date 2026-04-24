Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Hombre de Temecula acusado de vender drogas a menores en el valle de Coachella

RSO
By
New
Published 8:23 AM

Ya está en la cárcel un sujeto acusado de venderle droga a un adolescente que sufrió una emergencia médica en La Quinta.

Los investigadores señalan que el joven había consumido drogas y fue trasladado al hospital, en Febrero pasado y apenas ayer el sospechoso de 18 años fue arrestado en el área del Hwy 111 y la calle Golf Center en Indio y ahora enfrenta cargos que incluyen proporcionar marihuana a un menor de edad y ponerlo en peligro de muerte.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.