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La Poderosa

Accidente automovilístico cerca de la avenida 44

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Published 7:12 AM

Un tramo de la Avenida 44 fue cerrado después de un fatal accidente automovilístico que ocurrió ayer a las 7:30 de la noche, cuando dos vehículos chocaron de frente en la intersección de Avenue 44 y la calle Arabia.
Dentro de uno de los autos había tres personas de los cuales dos resultaron heridas al igual que otra que viajaba en el otro auto en el que una persona murió.

La policía sospecha que uno de los choferes manejaba bajo la influencia del alcohol o las drogas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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