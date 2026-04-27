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La Poderosa

Bombero arrestado por acusaciones de agresión sexual

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Published 6:52 AM

Un bombero de 51 años fue arrestado el viernes pasado tras acusaciones de agresión sexual.
El Sheriff inició la investigación en enero pasado después que identificaron a dos víctimas que denunciaron haber sido agredidas sexualmente por David Renteria.
Las autoridades informaron que el sujeto enfrenta cargos de privación ilegal de la libertad, agresión con arma mortal, violación, penetración sexual y cargos graves de agresión sexual.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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