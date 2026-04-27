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La Poderosa

Incendio en vivienda de Trilogy Golf Club

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:24 AM

Un incendio en una casa ubicada en La Quinta fue controlado por los bomberos que rápidamente llegaron al Trilogy Golf Club, donde el fuego inicio poco antes de las 10 de la mañana del pasado viernes.
Los equipos de traga humo permanecieron en el lugar durante varias horas realizando labores de rescate y revisión de la estructura.
Por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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