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La Poderosa

Un hombre muere en tiroteo en Beaumont y la policia busca sospechoso

Beaumont PD
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Published 6:41 AM

Las autoridades están buscando al sospechoso de un tiroteo que dejó una persona muerta el sábado pasado alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde en Beaumont.
La Policía respondió a reportes de disparos en un vecindario ubicado muy cerca del Freeway 10.
Los oficiales encontraron a un hombre con heridas de bala y más tarde los paramédicos lo declararon muerto en el lugar.
El incidente ahora está siendo investigado como un homicidio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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