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La Poderosa

Una persona recibió dos disparos por parte de un individuo que luego se quitó la vida

KESQ
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New
Published 7:35 AM

La Policía de Palm Springs informó que un sujeto que se atrinchero después de balacear a una persona se suicidó ayer alrededor de las 2:30 de la tarde.
Según el reporte, una persona recibió dos disparos por parte del individuo que luego se quitó la vida cerca de la calle San Rafael y la calle Indian Canyon donde hubo una gran presencia policial, tanto en tierra como en el aire con un helicóptero.
La víctima del tiroteo se encuentra en condición estable en el hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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