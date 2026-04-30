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La Poderosa

Incendio en Sky Valley

KESQ
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Published 8:11 AM

Bomberos acudieron a sofocar un incendio en Sky Valley ayer a las 12:55 pm, cerca de Dillon Road, a donde llegaron varias unidades y encontraron una casa de un solo piso envuelta en llamas, que se extendían a varios vehículos estacionados.

Inicialmente se reportó que el ocupante de la vivienda, identificado solo como una persona mayor, estaba en peligro, pero se informó que logró salir a tiempo.

Los bomberos evitaron que el fuego se propagara a la vegetación cercana, y en una hora lograron el control del incendio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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