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La Poderosa

Reparación de calles en Cathedral City

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:08 AM

Cathedral City inició la última fase de un proyecto de reparación de calles.

Las cuadrillas comenzaron la pavimentación de:

Ortega Road, entre Shifting Sands Trail y Cathedral Canyon.

Navajo Trail, entre la Avenida 33 y la calle Dinah Shore.

Pueblo Trail, entre la Avenida 33 y la calle Dinah Shore.

Los trabajos incluirán reemplazar el asfalto y reconstruir rampas de acceso a las banquetas.

Se espera que el proyecto finalice a principios de junio de 2026.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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