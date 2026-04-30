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La Poderosa

Se cancela reunion del concilio de Coachella

KESQ
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New
Published 7:01 AM

La reunión del Concilio de Coachella programada para ayer fue cancelada unas horas antes de su inicio.
La ciudad anunció la cancelación a las 3:10 p.m. mediante un correo electrónico y en su página oficial.

Funcionarios confirmaron que la cancelación se debió a una emergencia familiar de un miembro del concilio.

La reunión iba a ser la primera del Dr. Frank Figueroa como nuevo alcalde de la ciudad. Ayer iban a discutir el futuro del puesto de administrador de la ciudad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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