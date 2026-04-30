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La Poderosa

Seleccionan al jurado en el caso de acusado de herir de un balazo en la cabeza a una niña

Indio PD
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Published 8:06 AM

Un jurado fue seleccionado para el juicio de un sujeto acusado de herir de un balazo en la cabeza a una niña y poner en peligro a otros menores de edad que viajaban en un vehículo, por la calle Monroe en Indio.

Se trata de Vicente Manuel Reyes, de 30 años, quien cometió el ataque en el 2018.

El sospechoso enfrenta dos cargos de intento de asesinato, además de agravantes por uso de arma de fuego, por lo que sigue en la cárcel de Indio con una fianza de 2 millones de dólares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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