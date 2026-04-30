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La Poderosa

Ya tiene fecha la apertura del nuevo parque en Indio

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Published 7:35 AM

Los residentes de Indio tendrán la oportunidad de visitar el nuevo parque deportivo de la ciudad el 16 de mayo, cuando se abran las puertas al público.

Se trata de un complejo de 30 acres ubicado cerca de Avenida 44 y la calle Jackson.

El parque cuenta con 11 campos de fútbol Soccer, incluido uno de nivel profesional que también puede adaptarse para fútbol americano, además de dos campos de béisbol y sóftbol, también habrá un sendero para caminar, áreas con sombra para la carnita asada, baños y 94 espacios de estacionamiento.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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