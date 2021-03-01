Golden Globes 2021: mira la lista completa de ganadores y nominados
(CNN) — Los Golden Globes se entregaron la noche de este domingo.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados y ganadores.
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»
Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»
Eugene Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jason Sudekis – «Ted Lasso» GANADOR
Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Lily Collins – «Emily in Paris»
Kaley Cuoco – «The Flight Attendant»
Elle Fanning – «The Great»
Jane Levy – «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»
Catherine O’Hara – «Schitt’s Creek» GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
Jason Bateman – «Ozark»
Josh O’Connor – «The Crown» GANADOR
Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»
Al Pacino – «Hunters»
Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
Olivia Colman – «The Crown»
Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve»
Emma Corrin – «The Crown» GANADORA
Laura Linney – «Ozark»
Sarah Paulson – «Ratched»
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston – «Your Honor»
Jeff Daniels – «The Comey Rule»
Hugh Grant – «The Undoing»
Mark Ruffalo – «I Know This Much is True» GANADOR
Ethan Hawke – «The Good Lord Bird»
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America»
Daisy Edgar-Jones – «Normal People»
Shira Haas – «Unorthodox»
Nicole Kidman -» The Undoing»
Anya Taylor-Joy – «The Queen’s Gambit» GANADORA
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
«The Crown» GANADOR
«Lovecraft Country»
«The Mandalorian»
«Ozark»
«Ratched»
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
«Gente normal»
«The Queen’s Gambit» GANADOR
«Small Axe»
«The Undoing»
«Unorthodox»
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Helena Bonham Carter – «The Crown»
Julia Garner – «Ozark»
Annie Murphy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Cynthia Nixon – «Ratched »
Gillian Anderson – «The Crown» GANADORA
Mejor actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
John Boyega – «Small Axe» GANADOR
Brendan Gleeson – «The Comey Rule»
Daniel Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jim Parsons – «Hollywood»
Donald Sutherland – «The Undoing»
Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
«Emily in Paris»
«The Flight Attendant»
«Schitt’s Creek» GANADOR
«The Great»
«Ted Lasso»
PELÍCULAS
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR
«Hamilton»
«Music»
«Palm Springs»
«The Prom»
Mejor Película – Drama
«The Father»
«Mank»
«Nomadland» GANADOR
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Mejor película – Idioma extranjero
«Another Round», Dinamarca
«La Llorona» Guatemala / Francia
«The Life Ahead», Italia
«Minari», EE.UU. GANADOR
«Two of Us», Francia / EE. UU.
Mejor guión – Película
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Jack Fincher – «Mank»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7» GANADOR
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – «The Father»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»
Mejor canción original – Película
«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Hear My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead» GANADOR
«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»
«Tigers & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Mejor actor secundario en una película
Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah» GANADOR
Jared Leto – «The Little Things»
Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»
Leslie Odom, Jr. – «One Night in Miami»
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Glenn Close – «Hillbilly Elegy»
Olivia Colman – «The Father»
Jodie Foster – «The Mauritanian» GANADORA
Amanda Seyfried – «Mank»
Helena Zengel – «News of the World»
Mejor película animada
«The Croods: A New Age»
«Onward»
«Over the Moon»
«Soul» GANADOR
«Wolfwalkers»
Mejor actor en una película – Drama
Chadwick Boseman – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» GANADOR
Riz Ahmed – «The Sound of Metal»
Anthony Hopkins – «The Father»
Gary Oldman – «Mank»
Tahar Rahim – «The Mauritanian»
Mejor actriz en una película – Drama
Viola Davis – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday» GANADORA
Vanessa Kirby – «Pieces of a Woman»
Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»
Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor actriz en una película – Musical o comedia
Maria Bakalova – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
Kate Hudson – «Music»
Michelle Pfeiffer – «French Exit»
Rosamund Pike – «I Care A Lot» GANADORA
Anya Taylor-Joy – «Emma»
Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia
Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR
James Corden – «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»
Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»
Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»
Mejor director – Película
David Fincher – «Mank»
Regina King -«One Night in Miami»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland» GANADOR
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor música original
«The Midnight Sky»
«Tenet»
«News of the World»
«Mank»
«Soul» GANADOR
