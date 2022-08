El escritor Salman Rushdie tiene una herida en el cuello tras ataque en Nueva York: hay un sospechoso bajo custodia

And Rushdie now. It’s becoming apparent this fresh new century is offering up a new Dark Age, a late chance for the social and political de-evolution of the human race. We’ve edged forward in fits, starts, and the occasional leap. But greed, fear and superstition will out. — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2022

