Calor récord e inundaciones: qué esperar para el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo en EE.UU.

🌊🌴Heading to the beach for Labor Day Weekend? 🦩☀ Always check out your beach forecast for vacation BEFORE you dip your toes in the sand: https://t.co/MeGmbx1iz9. 🏖️ Be #BeachSmart pic.twitter.com/yYYsesbI3K — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 2, 2022

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.