El secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Antony Blinken, viajará a Colombia, Chile y Perú en octubre

I’m heading to Colombia, Chile, and Peru for meetings with some of our closest partners in the Americas. In Peru, I look forward to participating in the @OAS_official General Assembly to reinforce our commitment to equity and inclusion for all people across our hemisphere. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 30, 2022

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.