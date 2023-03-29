circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
California
Crime
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
Education
I-Team Investigations
Neighborhood Heroes
Salton Sea Project
Stands for You
US/World
Weather
Alerts
Weather Cams
Heat Alert
Earthquake Alert
First Alert Weather Alert Day
Local Forecast
Photo Galleries
Weather Videos
Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds
Galleri Classic
Scholar Athlete of the Week
BNP Paribas Open
LA Rams
High School Football
KUNA
Noticias
Clima
Deportes
Resultados de las Elecciones
La Poderosa
Podcasts
Regreso a Clases
Salton Sea: La Agonía de un Paraíso
St. Jude Dream Home
Gas Al Mejor Precio
Programas
Quienes Somos
Your Vote
CNN – US Politics
National Politics
Politics
Livestreams & Videos
Live Cams
Livestream Special Coverage
Livestream Newscasts
Life
St. Jude Dream Home
Desert Chat
Do The Right Thing
House & Home
Healthy Living
Water Wise
Eye on the Desert
Coachella Valley Spotlight
Now Hiring
One Class at a Time
Events
Entertainment
Healthy Pets
Your Money
Shop
Desert Experts
Gas Gauge
Play
Contests
Birthday Wishes
Neighborhood Heroes
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
Jobs
Work at KESQ
Explore Local Jobs
Intern at KESQ
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
KESQ Jobs and Internships
News Team
TV Listings
CW 5 Palm Springs
FOX 11 Palm Springs
Closed Captioning Information
Download the News Channel 3 News app here
FCC Public File
2022 EEO Report
2021 EEO Report
2020 EEO Report
2019 EEO Report
Public File Help
Newsletters/Alerts
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Sports
KUNA
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
Palm Springs
59°