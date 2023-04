Así protagonizaron Karol G y Ana de Armas el reciente episodio de “SNL”

Señor Macintosh came in feeling bueno, but now he feels así así pic.twitter.com/oo4V9WTqSZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.