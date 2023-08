India se convierte en el cuarto país en llegar a la Luna con Chandrayaan-3 y el primero en posarse en el Polo Sur lunar

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:’India🇮🇳,I reached my destinationand you too!’: Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfullysoft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

