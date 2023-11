Matan a tiros a un locutor de radio filipino mientras transmitía en vivo en su casa

I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon. I have instructed the PNP to conduct a thorough investigation to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) November 5, 2023

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemns the brazen killing of Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, of 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in Calamba, Misamis Occidental this morning. > pic.twitter.com/Dg1eYNT3Dx — NUJP (@nujp) November 5, 2023

