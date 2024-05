El Bayer Leverkusen de Xabi Alonso pierde la final de la Europa League y se corta su racha histórica

Listen to Peter Drury moment the time Mola LOOKMAN scored his third goal Hattrivk against Bayern Leverkusen ending their unbeatable records ATLANTA WIN 2023/2024 EUROPA LEAGUE #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/nFCH5MxLHb — Samnasty🇰🇪 (@Samnasty3) May 22, 2024

Stop that Lookman. pic.twitter.com/RzrLmrdyjr — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) May 22, 2024

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.