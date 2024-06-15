Excessive heat warning remains through Saturday evening

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot start to this Father's Day weekend as daytime highs climb into the one-teens. If you do plan to spend time outdoors today, try to head out earlier while practicing heat safety precautions.

Some relief is on the way for Father's Day as a low pressure system moves in. Cooler and windier conditions are expected for Sunday and will carry over into the beginning of the work week.

A Windblown Dust Advisory and an Air Quality Alert have been issued for the Coachella Valley in advance of these stronger incoming winds.

Daytime highs and overnight lows will remain close to our seasonal average through most of next week. However, another warm up into the one-teens appears to be on the horizon near the end of next week.