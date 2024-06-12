Skip to Content
Staying safe in all the high heat

High heat is the single biggest weather-related killer in the United States. On average, it kills roughly twice as many people as the next deadliest phenomenon. According to one study published last year, heat was expected to kill more than 11,000 people in 2023. That's more than 5 times the amount of heat deaths reported on death certificates.

Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are the three main heat-related illnesses. It's important to plan ahead if participating in outdoor activities to limit exposure to high heat. Always wear light clothing, apply sunscreen, and carry plenty of water. If you, or someone you're with, begins to feel any of the symptoms below, immediately move to the shade and drink fluids to cool the body. If you become confused or dizzy, move to a cooler area (if possible) and call 911!

Spencer Blum

