Un inusual cambio en el clima ha pintado de verde el desierto del Sahara

The poleward displacement of the ITCZ this fall is evident in a year over year comparison of vegetation greenness over Africa. pic.twitter.com/g9HrAAzrxC — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 13, 2024

These images, captured by #VIIRS onboard the #NOAA21 satellite on Aug. 30 and Sept. 9, 2024, use enhanced color to highlight rain accumulation in the Sahara Desert. Clouds are shown in light cyan, while water is dark blue to indicate moisture content. Credit: @NOAA/@CIRA_CSU pic.twitter.com/SkFsuUPfJb — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) September 13, 2024

