La nieve al fin llegará noreste de EE.UU.; esto puedes esperar del tiempo invernal

Snow will fall across much of central PA over the next 24 to 36 hrs. The Pocono Plateau and upslope regions of the Laurel Highlands may see over 6 inches of accumulation. Check out specific snowfall forecasts for your area at https://t.co/D46poxc9sY. pic.twitter.com/QCbmIrsyvI — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 21, 2024

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.