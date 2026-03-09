Skip to Content
Grupo Frontera llevará su gira 2026 a distintas ciudades de Estados Unidos

Published 5:33 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Grupo Frontera anunció 27 presentaciones en Estados Unidos en distintas ciudades de varios estados. La banda de regional mexicano extendió el tour “Triste pero bien cab**n” que ya tenía consideradas presentaciones en distintas partes de Latinoamérica y Europa.

La etapa comenzará el 16 de julio en Edinburg, Texas, y también contempla presentaciones en estados como California, Arizona, Illinois y Florida, además de una fecha en Puerto Rico. Según un comunicado de la agrupación, se trata de uno de los “movimientos más ambiciosos” del grupo en el mercado estadounidense.

La serie de conciertos acompaña el lanzamiento de su más reciente álbum, “Lo que me falta por llorar”, un proyecto que reafirma la identidad del grupo dentro del regional mexicano, con una mezcla de sonidos que incluye influencias de norteño y cumbia.

Los fans que deseen adquirir las entradas para alguna de las presentaciones de la banda podrán hacerlo a partir del martes 10 de marzo en preventa con un banco, mientras que la venta general de boletos dará inicio el viernes 13 de marzo.

Recientemente, Grupo Frontera obtuvo sus primeras nominaciones en los Premios Grammy, donde fue considerado en la categoría de mejor álbum de música mexicana por sus trabajos “Y lo que viene” y “Mala mía”.

