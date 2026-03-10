Skip to Content
Las autoridades investigan un paquete sospechoso cerca de la Mansión Gracie, residencia del alcalde de Nueva York

Por Gloria Pazmino y John Miller, CNN

La policía encontró un paquete sospechoso en los alrededores del Parque Carl Shurz, en el Alto Manhattan, cerca de la Mansión Gracie, residencia del alcalde de Nueva York, según informó a CNN un agente del orden público informado sobre la situación.

Un empleado del Departamento de Parques de la Ciudad de Nueva York detectó el objeto, añadió otro funcionario.

La zona ha sido bloqueada y se ha evacuado a los residentes del parque mientras la policía investiga.

Esta noticia se encuentra en desarrollo y será actualizada.

