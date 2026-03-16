Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

El sistema eléctrico de Cuba sufre un colapso total

By
Published 11:26 AM

Por Patrick Oppmann, CNN en Español

La red eléctrica de Cuba sufrió un colapso total este lunes, dijo el operador eléctrico del país, marcando el más reciente apagón a nivel nacional en los últimos años, y el primero desde que Estados Unidos efectivamente cortó el flujo de petróleo hacia Cuba.

Se están realizando esfuerzos para restablecer la electricidad en toda la isla caribeña, dijo el operador estatal.

En los últimos años se han reportado con frecuencia apagones a nivel nacional. Funcionarios cubanos los han atribuido anteriormente a las sanciones económicas de Estados Unidos, aunque los críticos también han señalado la falta de inversión en el deteriorado sistema de generación de la isla.

Cuba depende en gran medida del petróleo para la generación de electricidad. El bloqueo efectivo de los envíos de combustible ha agravado la crisis energética del país, causando cortes de energía intermitentes, racionamiento de suministros médicos y una disminución del turismo, han dicho funcionarios. Los precios del combustible se han disparado tanto que puede costar hasta US$ 300 en el mercado no oficial llenar el tanque de gasolina de un automóvil.

CNN se ha puesto en contacto con la Casa Blanca para solicitar comentarios.

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, dijo el viernes que no se había entregado petróleo a la isla en los últimos tres meses. También dijo el viernes que funcionarios cubanos han mantenido conversaciones con Estados Unidos para “identificar los problemas bilaterales que necesitan una solución”.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Noticia en desarrollo…

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.